Bypoll Results: TMC Sweeps Bengal, RJD Wins in Bihar, Congress in Maharashtra

TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday, 16 April, registered a historic victory in the Asansol Lok Sabha by-election, winning with a margin of over 2 lakh votes. This marks the Trinamool Congress' first win on the Asansol Lok Sabha seat.

In the previous two elections, 2014 and 2019, Babul Supriyo had won this seat as a BJP candidate.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to thank the people of Asansol for a decisive mandate.