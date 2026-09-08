TISS Student Dies of Cardiac Arrest, Students Allege Lack of Medical Facilities

A first-year MA student at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) died on Monday, 7 September, after a health emergency during a class.

P Janarthanan from Tamil Nadu, who was pursuing an MA in Health Administration, began experiencing breathlessness at around 9:00 am during a lecture at the KRH building on TISS’s New Campus in Deonar, Mumbai.

The incident occurred during a class being conducted by Prof. M. Mariappan, the Dean of the School of Health Systems Studies and Dean of Students’ Affairs at TISS, following which he was rushed to the hospital by his classmates.

While TISS issued a statement offering condolences to the deceased student’s family, students who spoke to The Quint alleged that the campus lacked basic medical facilities.