Tirumala Temple Shut for Devotees as Flood Causes Landslides on Ghats

The Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district was closed for devotees on Friday, 19 November, following unprecedented heavy rainfall in the temple town.

The temple is surrounded by seven hills. As the temple is located on the peak of the seventh hill, Venkatadri, the rainwater flowed directly into the holy shrine. The rainwater has flooded the temple premises forcing authorities to pump out the water.

Speaking to TNM, YV Subba Reddy, Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), said, “There was a lot of water inside the temple last night, but we pumped it out. Things are better now. We have informed the devotees that the temple will remain closed due to the present circumstances.”

“Besides, all ghat roads are closed due to boulders falling on the roads,” he added.