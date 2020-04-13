6 Times Network Employees Test Positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai
Six employees of The Times Network have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai, including four employees of the news channel Mirror Now, according to reports.
“Despite practising all safety measures and precautions while fulfilling their duties, four of our colleagues at Mirror Now and two support staff members have tested coronavirus positive,” the media group told BestMediaInfo.com.
The group told the website that the rest of the network’s staff has tested negative and “continue to be lodged with us safely”.
Lower Parel Office Sealed, Will Open Mid Week
The Times Network’s office in Kamala Mills in Lower Parel, which houses Mirror Now, ET Now and Times Now, has consequently been sealed. Operations have been moved to another facility.
The BMC, the channel said, has conducted anti-virus sanitisation at the premises, and it will be ready for resuming operations by mid-week.
The total number of cases in India climbed to 9,152 on Monday, 13 April, according to health ministry data, including 308 deaths and 856 discharged, while one migrated.
(With inputs from BestMediaInfo.com)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)