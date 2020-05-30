Comedian Saloni Gaur, who goes by the character name of Nazma Aapi, took to Twitter on Friday, 29 May, to allege that video-sharing app TikTok has removed her video, which had jokes on China, from the platform.“So @TikTok_IN has removed my last video which had jokes on China, jaisa desh, vaisi app. Kuch bolne ki freedom hi nahi hai,” Gaur tweeted.In the one-minute-long video, Gaur takes a dig at China for various issues ranging from the coronavirus to the standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).Banning TikTok Isn’t The Answer. It’ll Only Give Govt More ControlGaur rose to prominence after her satirical videos on various issues like anti-CAA protests and the Delhi Police’s action on protesters. She has a massive following on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube where she regularly posts her acts.The Quint has reached out to TikTok for a response. This story will be updated as and when we receive it.