Amid High Security, Modi To Kickstart BJP Delhi Election Campaign

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on Sunday, 22 December, at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, which is a little over a kilometre away from Old Delhi's Daryaganj that was hit by violence on Friday, 20 December during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

In a statement, senior BJP leader Vijay Goel said preparations for the rally, which is being organised to thank Prime Minister Modi for giving ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, are in full swing.

According to a senior police official, 20 companies of outside force will be deployed. Each company has 70-80 personnel.