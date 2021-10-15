After 22-Day Hunt, T-23 Tiger Captured by TN Forest Officials Near Nilgiris

The tiger was reportedly spotted near Theppakadu region on Thursday night.

They spotted the tiger near Masinagudi-Theppakadu range last night. Though they had a clear shot at the tiger, they did not take it, as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) rules, which do not allow tranquilisation of wild animals after 6 pm.

The team, which consisted of over 100 forest officials, spotted the tiger again Friday noon in Mayar-Masinagudi-Singara forest. They darted the tiger and tranquillised him.

Chief Wild Life Warden, Shekhar Kumar Neeraj, said they are checking the health of the tiger before bringing him out.