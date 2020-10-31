‘What Was His Fault?’ Kin of BJP Youth Shot in J&K Seek Justice

When a series of gunshots were heard in YK Pora village of Kulgam district at around 7:30 pm on Thursday, 29 October, Ghulam Ahmad Yatoo, 59, didn’t make much of it.

This year, the restive south Kashmir, where Kulgam is located, has recorded an uptick in counter-insurgency operations and Yatoo, a farmer, assumed the gunshots were a result of it.