Three Persons Arrested for Sexually Assaulting a Girl in Bihar
Three persons were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl in Bihar's Rohtas district on Sunday, 15 December.
The incident happened when the girl along with her grandmother had gone outside their house to relieve herself at a village in Rajpur police station area, Superintendent of Police Satyaveer Singh said.
Police personnel have been deployed in the village following the incident as tension prevails in the area, Bikramganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Raj Kumar said.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)