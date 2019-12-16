Three Persons Arrested for Sexually Assaulting a Girl in Bihar
Crimes against women remain on the high despite strong protests. (Photo: Lijumol Joseph/The Quint)

PTI
India

Three persons were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl in Bihar's Rohtas district on Sunday, 15 December.

The incident happened when the girl along with her grandmother had gone outside their house to relieve herself at a village in Rajpur police station area, Superintendent of Police Satyaveer Singh said.

“Four persons tried to rape the girl and three of them have been arrested. We are conducting search operations to apprehend the other.”
Police Satyaveer Singh

Police personnel have been deployed in the village following the incident as tension prevails in the area, Bikramganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Raj Kumar said.

