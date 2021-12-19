Three of Last Four Rafale Jets Will Be Delivered On Time in February: IAF Chief
Thirty two of thirty six Rafale fighter jets have been delivered so far.
Three of the last four remaining Rafale jets from France will be delivered in February 2022, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said on Saturday, 18 December, reported PTI.
The Indian government had signed a landmark defence deal with French aviation company Dassault to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets in 2015 for Rs 59,000 crore, of which 32 have been delivered so far, according to the IAF.
"As far as discussions on Rafale are concerned, we're thankful to them (France) for timely deliveries. You know that contract was for 36 aircraft, 32 of which have been delivered. Out of the remaining four, three will arrive on time in February," said the IAF Chief.
The last aircraft, according to the IAF chief, is tailored to India-specific requirements and will be delivered after trials are concluded.
"Last aircraft which will have India-specific enhancements will be delivered after all its trials conclude. We discussed with Defence Minister, future maintenance issues of Rafale and setting up of D-level maintenance in India."Air Chief Marshall VR Chaudhari
French Defence Minister Florence Parly, during the recent visit to India on 17 December, stated that France is ready to provide additional Rafale jets to India.
"We know that the aircraft carrier will soon be (there)... that aircraft are needed. We are open and ready to provide any other Rafale if this is India's decision," reported PTI, quoting Parly.
"We're ready to answer any additional needs or requests that could be made by India. We know that an aircraft carrier will soon be delivered. Aircraft are needed. So we're open and ready to provide any more Rafales if this is India's decision," she added.
(with inputs from PTI, IANS)
