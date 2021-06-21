Three Lynched in Tripura Over Allegations of Cattle Smuggling

The police, upon receiving the information, rushed to the two locations and rescued them from there and shifted to Mungiakami Primary Health Centre, a local hospital, and then to Agartala Government Medical College. The doctors on duty declared them brought dead upon arrival in Agartala, the Khowai district superintendent added.

The police have registered a case against unknown persons and have begun an investigation in this regard.

Meanwhile, the deceased persons were identified as Jayed Hossain (30), Billal Miah (28), and Saiful Islam (18), all residents of the Sonamura subdivision in Sepahijala district, around 49 km from Agartala. SDPO Sona Charan Jamatia of Teliamura sub-division under Khowai district informed that a case against unknown people for mob lynching was registered in the Kalyanpur police station, while two cases were registered in Champahour police station for stealing three cattle heads.

(This story was first published on Eastmojo and has been republished here with permission.)