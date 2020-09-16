Three Lynched After Wife ‘Kills’ Husband in Jharkhand’s Gumla

Three people, including one woman, were lynched after the woman, along with her lover, allegedly killed her husband in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Tuesday, 15 September, the police said.

According to the police, Marianus Kujur, a resident of Dengardih village in Gumla district, was killed by his wife Neelam Kujur and her lover Sudeep Dundung, a resident of another village, on Monday night.

Sudeep, a resident of Nongha, had reached Dengardih village to meet Neelam along with his friend Paki Kullu on Monday night.