Three Devotees Dead Due to Heat at Religious Festival in West Bengal
It happened at the annual 'Doi-Chirey Mela' on the banks of River Hooghly in Panihati.
Three elderly devotees died due to “heat and humidity” at a religious gathering in Panihati in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday, 12 June.
She said that senior officials have rushed to the spot and all assistance is being provided.
CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted:
"Distressed to know of 3 old devotees' death due to heat and humidity in Danda Mahotsav at ISKCON temple at Panihati. CP and DM have rushed, all help being provided. My condolences to the bereaved families, solidarity to devotees."
Crowding at 'Doi-Chirey Mela'
Joint Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore Commissionerate, Dhrubajyoti Dey, said three persons were brought dead to a hospital after they fell seriously ill owing to the heat amid crowding during the 'Doi-Chirey Mela' at a temple on the banks of River Hooghly in Panihati.
A large number of people gather at Panihati every year on this day to mark the arrival of Shri Chaitanyadev from Puri on the way to his abode at Nabadwip.
Panihati Municipality Chairman Moloy Roy, however, claimed that four persons, including two women, had died.
A large police contingent is currently managing the crowd at the fair, Dey added.
