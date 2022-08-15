Threat Calls to Mukesh Ambani & Family at Reliance Foundation Hospital, Probe On
More than three such calls were reportedly made to the hospital.
Reliance Foundation Hospital on Monday, 15 August, filed a complaint stating that it had received calls threatening to kill Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and his family.
A man identified as Afzal has been arrested in connection with the calls, as per an NDTV report, which cites police officials.
The person made three to four calls on a landline number of the hospital in Girgaon area around 10:30 am, as per an official. After receiving information about the calls, the Mumbai Police initiated a probe into the matter and said that a case would be registered.
A preliminary enquiry suggested the caller was mentally unstable, as per the police.
(With inputs from PTI.)
