A large number of migrant labourers gathered outside Bandra Terminus on Tuesday, 19 May, in the hopes of boarding a special Shramik train leaving for Purnia in Bihar. A video by ANI shows thousands of migrants carrying their luggage with them waiting in a long queue outside the station.Only about 1,700 migrants, however, who had registered themselves earlier were reportedly allowed to board the train. The rest were dispersed from the spot by the police."Bonafide passengers were checked & allowed to enter station by state machinery & the train left Bandra Terminus at about 1200 hrs with 1700 labourers & their families who were entitled to travel. Later, crowd was cleared from the area by city police.Ravinder Bhakar, Western Railway CPRO to ANI BJP leader Kirit Somaiya hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government over the chaos that ensued.Even as thousands of migrant labourers continue walking along the highway connecting Mumbai to their respective states, most are opting to register themselves with the police and other nodal officers to travel by special trains.PTI reported that since 1 May, at least 266 trains have left from Maharashtra carrying migrants to states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal. Lakhs of migrants still continue to wait for their turn.The fares charged by special trains for migrants have also resulted in a political controversy with the Centre and States resorting to blame game.