Thousands of ASHA Workers Protest Demanding Wages in Bengaluru

Thousands of workers of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), reportedly employed as ‘honourary volunteers’ by the state government, gathered from across Karnataka in Bengaluru demanding immediate payment of unpaid dues and a fixed monthly honorariums, among other demands.

According to The Times of India, approximately 30,000 workers marched from the city railway station to Freedom Park, where they staged a dharna demanding Rs 12,000 fixed honorarium per month and delinking of certain other incentives.

D Nagalakshmi, secretary of the Karnataka State Samyukta ASHA Workers’ Association, reportedly said,“We will stage a two-day day-and-night strike in Bengaluru and continue the strike indefinitely in our districts till our demands are met,” she said.

The march through the city caused major traffic jams and disruptions around Anand Rao circle and surrounding areas.