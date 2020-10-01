Thousands Join Badals in 3 Rallies to Raj Bhawan Against Farm Laws

The SAD leader said that before coming to Punjab, Rahul Gandhi should come clean and tell the farmers of the state where he was when the farm Bills were tabled in the Parliament.

He said Rahul Gandhi should also explain why no top leader from the Congress spoke against the Bills in the Parliament and why the party did not even issue a whip to ensure all its MPs voted against the Bills.

Stating that both Rahul Gandhi and the Congress should not play a double game and try to deceive the farming community, Cheema said the former Congress President should tell the farmers why the party had not withdrawn support to the Udhav Thakeray-led Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra after the latter voted in favour of the farm Bills in the Parliament.