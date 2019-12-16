Thousands Gather at India Gate To Protest Jamia, AMU Unrest

Police had put up barricades to stop the students from reaching Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate where an event to read the Preamble of Constitution was scheduled to take place. Later, the police allowed the students to carry on the scheduled programme.

The protest, soon after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led a demonstration at the same venue, threw traffic in central Delhi out of gear.

There was a heavy deployment of police at different places to prevent any untoward incident.