Those Violating Home Quarantine to Face Arrest: Karnataka Govt
Karnataka government on Monday, 23 March, announced that those found violating mandated home quarantine will be booked under Section 271 of the IPC. It also said that along with a criminal case, violators would risk imprisonment for six months.
This comes after Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said on Monday that 5,000 people were marked with stamps to indicate that they had to follow home quarantine.
Senior police officers said that the state police hold the option to book violators under Section 188, 269, 270 and 271 of the Indian Penal Code, which could invite punishment from six months to two years.
After 26 positive cases and a COVID-19 related death were reported in the state, Karnataka government had suspended all commercial activities till 31 March, apart from essential services, in nine districts.
Addressing the media, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said: “In Bengaluru, it is very difficult to maintain the situation. So, we must give strict instructions... to not come out of their houses.”
