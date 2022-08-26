Thoothukudi Firing Report Is a Test of Credibility for MK Stalin's Government

“The South Zone Inspector General, Deputy Inspector General of Nellai (Tirunelveli) range and all other officers who are involved should be booked for murder. They should be immediately suspended and action should be taken against them.” Clad in black shirt and after staging a dramatic walk out from the Tamil Nadu Assembly, this was the then Opposition party leader MK Stalin’s statement on May 29 2018.

During his visit to Thoothukudi for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election campaign, MK Stalin went one step further and alleged that the AIADMK and BJP had links with the Sterlite Copper company. Four years later, as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin is now in a position to implement what he had demanded then.