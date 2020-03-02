WB is Not Delhi, Won’t Tolerate ‘Goli Maaro’ Slogans: CM Mamata

Responding to reports of ‘Goli maaro’ (shoot the traitors) slogans being raised by BJP workers in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 2 March, said such slogans will not be tolerated by her administration.

“I condemn those who raised the ‘Goli maaro’ slogan on the Kolkata streets. This is not Delhi and we will not tolerate this. Law will take its own course,” said Mamata, as quoted by The Indian Express.

She added the police had already arrested three persons in the case.

The chief minister added that people from Delhi may seek shelter in Bengal and directed MPs Derek O’Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay to gather funds to help those in need, the publication reported.