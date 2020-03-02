WB is Not Delhi, Won’t Tolerate ‘Goli Maaro’ Slogans: CM Mamata
Responding to reports of ‘Goli maaro’ (shoot the traitors) slogans being raised by BJP workers in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 2 March, said such slogans will not be tolerated by her administration.
“I condemn those who raised the ‘Goli maaro’ slogan on the Kolkata streets. This is not Delhi and we will not tolerate this. Law will take its own course,” said Mamata, as quoted by The Indian Express.
She added the police had already arrested three persons in the case.
The chief minister added that people from Delhi may seek shelter in Bengal and directed MPs Derek O’Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay to gather funds to help those in need, the publication reported.
Violence in Delhi ‘State-Sponsored Genocide,’ Says Mamata
Mamata Banerjee further alleged the communal violence in Delhi was “state-sponsored genocide” and the BJP was trying to replicate the “Gujarat model of riots” across the country, according to PTI.
“The BJP is trying to replicate the Gujarat model of riots across India, including in West Bengal,” the chief minister added.
Banerjee claimed it was due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) that "so many people were killed" in the Delhi violence and that "Amit Shah should keep this in mind".
She also said the BJP should apologise for the Delhi riots.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and PTI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )