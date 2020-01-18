‘This is Democracy’: Aaditya on Opposing Stands on VD Savarkar
Reacting to the ongoing debate over awarding Vinayak Damodar Savarkar the Bharat Ratna, Maharashtra minister and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray said there was no need to dwell on the past and said that democracy meant ‘differing ideologies can work together in the interest of the country.’
He was reacting to fellow Sena leader’s comments on Saturday, 18 January, when he said that, “Those opposing Bharat Ratna award for Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar should be made to spend two days in the Andaman Cellular Jail, the erstwhile colonial prison, where the freedom fighter had been lodged during his incarceration.”
"The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) speaks of the aspirations of people. Many people are feeling bad that there is no conflict between Congress and Shiv Sena,” PTI quoted Aaditya as saying.
"All are 'Ratnas' (jewels). It is in the BJP's hands to award Bharat Ratna since it is ruling at the Centre. We have to think whether these 'ratnas' would be sad or happy seeing the present state of GDP and economy," he said.
The Congress is against offering the highest civilian honour to Savarkar, who is hailed in high esteem by the right wing parties.
Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that the great ‘swatantryaveer Savarkar is not just a person but he is a thought, and that thought can never be the history. It will continue to be our present as well as future.’
Within hours of the statement, the Congress hit back with its state spokesperson Sachin Sawant tweeting, "Savarkar was different before 1911. The Congress is against his post-1923 ideology."
Former chief minister Ashok Chavan said it needed to be ascertained if Raut's statement was the official line of the Shiv Sena.
"(Sena leader) Aaditya Thackeray has already reacted to Raut's remarks stating he was not aware in which capacity Raut had made the remarks that those who oppose Bharat Ratna to Savarkar be sent to Andaman jail," Chavan said.
“Somebody's personal comments cannot be the stand of the government. There is no need to give a reaction to somebody's personal comments," Chavan added.
(With inputs from PTI)
