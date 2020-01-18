‘This is Democracy’: Aaditya on Opposing Stands on VD Savarkar

"The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) speaks of the aspirations of people. Many people are feeling bad that there is no conflict between Congress and Shiv Sena,” PTI quoted Aaditya as saying.

"All are 'Ratnas' (jewels). It is in the BJP's hands to award Bharat Ratna since it is ruling at the Centre. We have to think whether these 'ratnas' would be sad or happy seeing the present state of GDP and economy," he said.

The Congress is against offering the highest civilian honour to Savarkar, who is hailed in high esteem by the right wing parties.