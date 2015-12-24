This Eid, Read Prophet Muhammad’s Progressive Preachings

Move over Karl Marx and Thomas Paine, the first prophet of equality was an orphan from Mecca born on this day – celebrated as Eid e-Milad-un Nabi – in 566 AD.

Muhammad, peace be upon him, was not divine and he never claimed to be. He gained success and respect in a society that was divided before revelation made him a prophet in the Abrahamic tradition, like Moses and Jesus before him. For even the most devout Muslims, Muhammad is the first Muslim and the last prophet, he is not god.

It is perhaps because he was an ordinary person, an orphan, that he had such a passion for equality. Equality, charity, compassion and order form some of the most important foundations of Islam. And in the Arab world of the sixth century (as in much of the world), these ideas were truly progressive and revolutionary.