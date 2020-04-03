Doctor Tests Positive in Third COVID-19 Case in Mumbai’s Dharavi

“The building where he lives will be quarantined and all high-risk contacts will be traced,” the BMC official said.

The doctor did not have any travel history, but further details were being probed, he added. On 1 April, a 56-year-old garment shop owner living in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority building in Dharavi became the first person from the area to test positive for coronavirus. He died on the same evening. On 2 April a municipal sweeper who lived in Worli but was posted at Dharavi tested positive.

The BMC has already created containment zones where these two cases were found and restricted the movement of over 2,500 persons in these areas.