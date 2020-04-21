They’re Curbing Free Speech: Amnesty on FIRs Against J&K Journos

An FIR was registered by the Jammu and Kashmir police against senior journalist Peerzada Ashiq, working for The Hindu, over a story he had filed recently. He was called in by the cyber police on Sunday, 19 April.

Another photojournalist Masrat Zahra took to Twitter on Tuesday, 21 April, saying it was time to "defend my rights as a journalist", a day after it was reported that she had been booked for allegedly posting 'anti-national' content on social media.