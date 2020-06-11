"They shot my father at the back. They are cowards. They knew nothing would happen to Ajay Bharti, so they had to attack from the back,” said Niyanta Pandita, the daughter of Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita, who was assassinated by terrorists on 8 June.The 40-year-old Congress member Ajay Pandita was the sarpanch of the Lukbawan Panchayat in Anantnag district. He was shot dead outside his home in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir by unidentified men.Has BJP Govt Kept its Promise Of Eliminating Militancy in J&K?"Pandita was a member of Congress and this is the second killing of a Congress sarpanch in this area in the recent past which needs to be looked into. We want Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu to order a judicial probe into the killing to unveil the conspiracy and the negligence in protecting the precious lives," Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said.Ajay Pandita was cremated in Jammu on 9 June. A candlelight march was taken out in Jammu on Monday in his memory. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha too held a protest and burnt an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran khan. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.