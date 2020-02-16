There’s Total Transparency in Central Vista Revamp: Hardeep Puri

Amid concerns raised by architects and activists over the Centre's revamp plan for the Central Vista in Delhi, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said there had been “total transparency” in the project and the architect chosen for the job had consulted multiple town planners and experts for it.

He was responding to queries from reporters on Friday over two petitions filed by activists in the Delhi High Court and concerns raised by many other heritage and architecture experts on the proposed revamp. The minister said,