‘Complete Silence’: Journalist Patricia Mukhim Quits Editors Guild

She continued, “I had shared this high court order with the Guild hoping that it would at least give out a statement condemning it but there was and has been complete silence from the executive. Ironically, the Guild responded with alacrity and issued a statement condemning Arnab Goswami's arrest (a non-member), not on grounds of journalistic pursuits but on an abetment to suicide case.”

Mukhim further said that she perceives this difference in treatment as “the Guild playing to the gallery to defend celebrity editors/anchors whose voices matter while choosing to deliberately ignore a plea (unstated) from one of its members.”