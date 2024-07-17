The Watals of Srinagar: Identity and Resilience in a Marginalised Urban Context

“We only know this. People refer to it as Sheikh Colony when we are around. Even they don't say Sheikh colony in front of us. Why would they say... doesn't a Sheikh share the same Kalima as others?”, added a respondent. They self-identify as Sheikhs and prefer being referred to by the name of the mohallas they live in. This labelling represents the community's efforts to combat negative stereotypes associated with its traditional professions, such as sanitation work, waste collection, and leather craftsmanship. The community members exhibit a sense of satisfaction in their employment, however they yearn for dignity and respect.

“They call watul to someone who sweeps. In the morning while Elites are sleeping, it's watul who cleans the roads, according to the upper-class perspective. For me every work is the same”, said one respondent.

They also express a need for the younger generation to aspire to more esteemed professions. The social isolation and prejudice experienced by those of lower castes and occupations are perpetuated by the stigma attached to their social status. This stigma not only affects their relationships with upper-caste neighbours but also reinforces their perception of being marginalised.