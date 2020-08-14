How Do Markets Help in Spreading Prosperity? Hear From Experts
This is part of a 24-hour event on 15 Aug, which aims to take discourse on India’s development to the global stage.
After the resounding success of its inaugural event ‘Charcha 2020’ in May 2020, The/Nudge Forum (global edition), in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation and Skoll Foundation, and The Quint as its exclusive media partner, is bringing together all stakeholders for India’s development from the government, the markets, and civil society.
This Independence Day, in a never-done-before, 24 hours format, the event will engage world leaders and all stakeholders globally will participate – speak, listen, engage, network and more – to discuss India’s development, journey so far, and our way forward.
At 12:15 pm IST, a plenary on ‘The Role of Markets in Spreading Prosperity: The Path Forward’ will be presided over by Ravi Venkatesan, Founder, Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME), UNICEF Special Representative for Young People & Innovation, Founder of Social Venture Partners India and Partner at Unitus Ventures and Anant Maheswari, President, Microsoft India.
Revitalising the economy in rural and tier-2/3 towns of India is a big priority for the country. As the migrant crisis has revealed, there is a big opportunity to extend the reach of market-based economic empowerment beyond the urban centres.
This panel will discuss mass entrepreneurship, skill building, digital and financial inclusion as means to achieve this objective, and what it will take to improve access and linkages for market-based models across India.
