The Quint's Vishnukant Tiwari and Meghnad Bose Win Ramnath Goenka Awards

We are delighted to announce that The Quint's Vishnukant Tiwari and Meghnad Bose have each won the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism 2021, under the categories 'Uncovering India Invisible' and 'Investigative Reporting', respectively.
The awards were presented to the winners by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, 19 March, at the Ramnath Goenka Award ceremony in Delhi.
Take a look at their award-winning stories.
Uncovering India Invisible
Vishnukant Tiwari's documentary, Why Bastar's Adivasis Resist Security Forces, follows one of the biggest mass movements in the region's recent history and dives deeper into what triggered it.
Watch the full documentary here.
Investigative Reporting
Meanwhile, Meghnad Bose's investigative report titled, 'PM-CARES Promised Rs 100 Crore for Vaccine Development. Where Did That Money Go?', scrutinises the PM-CARES Fund and attempts to trace the Rs 100 crore amount that was allocated for vaccine development.
Watch the full video here.
