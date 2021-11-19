The Quint's Somya Lakhani Wins Laadli Award, Sadhika Gets Jury Citation
More than 900 entries were received in 10 languages from across the country for the Laadli Media Awards 2021.
We are happy to announce that The Quint’s Somya Lakhani and Sadhika Tiwari have received an award and a jury citation respectively for the prestigious Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2021 (Northern).
Somya Lakhani, formerly with The Indian Express, won the award for a story titled “Women out of work: ‘We were moving up the ladder and ab lagta hai kisi ne seedhi chheen li’” which explored the economic toll the COVID-19 lockdown took on working women.
“I’m so grateful to the have won the Laadli Media Award and for that I would like to thank my editors at The Indian Express at the time who have always displayed immense trust in my work. I also want to thank the women who let me into their lives and trusted me with their stories of how they lost their jobs during the pandemic. "Somya Lakhani, Senior Editor, The Quint.
Sadhika Tiwari, formerly with IndiaSpend, won the jury citation for her story “Why Contraception Is Still ‘Women’s Business’ In India”.
