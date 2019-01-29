The Quint's fact-checking arm 'WebQoof' became a signatory of the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) ‘Code of Principles’ on Tuesday, 29 January, taking it a step forward in the fight against dis/misinformation.What Is The IFCN Code of Principles?The IFCN 'code of principles' are a set of commitments that are followed by fact-checkers across the globe to promote transparent and non-partisan fact-checking.According to IFCN, the code of principles is the "result of consultations among fact-checkers from around the world and offer conscientious practitioners principles to aspire to in their everyday work."The code of principles include:- A commitment to non-partisanship and fairness- A commitment to transparency of sources- A commitment to transparency of funding and organisation- A commitment to transparency of methodology- A commitment to open and honest corrections policyWhat Does WebQoof Do?From using in-house technology to on-ground reportage, WebQoof integrates multiple sources of information to fact-check a claim.As propaganda and hate-driven disinformation campaigns escalate ahead of the election season, WebQoof has been on the forefront of exposing viral disinformation and bringing out the truth.Launched in May 2017, WebQoof has attracted a dedicated audience that not only reads stories on the platform, but also participates by bringing attention to claims circulating on social media. A video-first platform, WebQoof attempts to convert its fact-checked stories into quick videos, so it reaches a wider audience. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.