The Quint's Saptarshi Basak Honoured as Finalist at India UK Achievers Honours

We are delighted to announce that The Quint's Saptarshi Basak was shortlisted as a finalist in the category of “Media & Journalism" at the India UK Achievers Honours.

The Honours celebrate the remarkable achievements of Indians who have pursued British academic programs.

This prestigious initiative, in partnership with the British Council, the UK Government, and the UK Higher Education sector, is an unparalleled recognition, fostering a thriving community of global achievers whose contributions shape not only the India-UK bilateral relationship but also global discourse on critical issues.

Basak, a reporter and Opinions Editor at The Quint, was honoured for his comprehensive coverage of the 2023 Manipur violence. He holds master's degrees from the London School of Economics and Peking University.

The event was held in London on 27 and 28 February.