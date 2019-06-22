Hey There, The Quint is Now Available on the Telegram App
A year ago, we at The Quint promised to deliver the most relevant, spam-free news updates right to your inbox with our WhatsApp service, till WhatsApp does us part. And well, time has come that we part ways with WhatsApp – owing to changes in the messenger’s policies towards news publishers.
But that doesn’t mean it’s the end of our relationship with readers! In our constant bid to make news consumption seamless and trouble-free for you, we stumbled upon a messenger application and figured it’s the best way to deliver news to you.
Fast-forward to present day, we are shifting to Telegram and we want you to make the switch with us. It’s a piece of cake. Let us walk you through it. Are you ready?
Prep time: As long as it took you to read the introduction.
Cook time: 2 minutes (could be slow if your network acts up.)
Method
Step 1: Unsubscribe to The Quint updates on WhatsApp.
Step 2: If you already have Telegram on your phone, you can skip to Step 3. If not, download Telegram from here.
Step 3: Once that’s done, click here and click on subscribe. Yes, it’s that simple.
Step 4: You can choose to mute the notifications if you prefer. (But don’t worry, we only share our top stories for the day!)
And that’s it. Your portion of daily news is ready. Enjoy The Quint on Telegram!