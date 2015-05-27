The Protean Man: Remembering NTR on His Death Anniversary

From playing God on screen to being called the “messiah” for people of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known by his initials NTR, is no less than an enigma.

Other than being among the first politicians to end Congress domination in Andhra Pradesh, his life’s chronicles have been similar to many popular personalities in the country.

He went from tinsel town to the world of politics, much like MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. He became the Andhra CM within nine months of forming his political party, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) much like what happened with Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.

This actor, producer, director, founder of TDP, two time Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has also received the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for his performances in many films.