The Prolonged Struggle Of Mundas For Land Rights In Jharkhand's Chota Nagpur

Since the nineteenth century, the Mundas, an indigenous community residing in the Chota Nagpur region, have been engaged in a bitter battle for something intrinsic to their very existence: land. Their land provides them with animals to hunt, berries to gather, and enriching soil to cultivate.

However, its value is not purely based on sustenance, as it also has deep-rooted theological links with the Munda tradition. Each Munda Hatu (village settlement) has a village Bongako (village spirit) that is worshipped by the Pahan (chief priest) and is revered by all, thus displaying the level of attachment.

The Mundas have returned to their beloved land. The nature of their delicate relationship with their land is one infused with respect as opposed to exploitative tendencies.