'From Self Confidence to Self Reliance': What Is the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan?

The PM Gati Shakti Master Plan seeks to better the country's infrastructure by resolving the past obstacles posed before developmental projects, such as a lack of coordination among different departments.

The multimodal connectivity will foster "integrated and seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another."

A statement by the Prime Minister's Office notes, "Instead of planning and designing separately in silos, the projects will be designed and executed with a common vision."

The plan will "institutionalize holistic planning for stakeholders for major infrastructure projects", and incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various ministries and state governments like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports, UDAN scheme, etc.