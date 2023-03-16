The News Minute Co-Founder Dhanya Rajendran To Receive Chameli Devi Jain Award

Dhanya Rajendran, the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of The News Minute, will be the recipient of the Chameli Devi Jain Award for Outstanding Women Mediapersons 2022.

Announcing Rajendran's name as this year's winner, a three-member jury, comprising of columnist Nidhi Razdan, The Indian Express' National Rural Affairs and Agriculture Editor Harish Damodaran, and PTI's Bhasha Editor Nirmal Pathak, said that the work done by her portrays a mix of meticulous reportage and data that reflects committed journalism.