The Language of Politics in the Words of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

(This article has been republished from The Quint’s archives to mark Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 95th birth anniversary. It was originally published in 2018.)

Leaders of rival political parties often said about Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, “He is a right person in a wrong party”. But over time this stalwart politician and poet proved them wrong. He not only expanded the mass base of the party but also brought changes in its ideological orientation in keeping with the changing time. His liberal outlook always weighed heavily on the BJP’s politics.