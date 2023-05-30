BJP, ABVP, RWAs: Well-Oiled Machinery Behind 'The Kerala Story' Success

(Trigger warning: Hate speech)

"32,000 or three, the number doesn't matter. If even one Hindu girl fell prey to the 'love jihad' trap, it is our collective responsibility to watch and promote this film," said Rahul Barole, a 28-year-old Hindutva activist from Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.

At the time of writing this report, Barole claimed that he sponsored approximately 1,500 tickets for young women and girls in his district to watch 'The Kerala Story' – a controversial Hindi film that follows a fictional storyline of a group of women from Kerala who are coerced into converting to Islam and join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).