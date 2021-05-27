The Ground Reality Behind Why Muzaffarnagar Mosque Was Torn Down

The Sunni Waqf Board chief Zufar Farooqui confirmed the same.

“The land was registered as a graveyard with us, that is a fact. It is also a fact that they did not take permission from the board or the local authorities. They should take permission from the board and the administration and build the mosque in the future. With permissions there would be no problem,” he said.

Nabeel and his family accept they or the locals did not have permission from the Waqf Board or the local administration to construct a mosque on that land. “It was a cemetery and a makeshift mosque was being built on it, it was not a mosque yet. We would have asked for permission from the administration to build the mosque, but before that lockdown and the second wave of COVID took over. We had not applied for permissions officially, that is true,” Nabeel said to The Quint from Khatauli.

He says how he knew of these administrative issues for a while and as a consequence spoke to the locals present there as well.

"The administration said that we needed permission to build it, which we accept we did not have. So the message was given to the locals that this was going to happen,” Nabeel says.

While he was not present on the spot on 23 May, he says it was under pressure from the government that the locals themselves got together to pull the mosque down.