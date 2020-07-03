Terrorist Who Killed CRPF Jawan & 6-Yr-Old Shot Dead In Srinagar
The terrorist, named Zahid Dass, managed to escape on Tuesday after the CRPF had him surrounded in Anantnag.
A terrorist who had killed a CPRF jawan and six-year-old boy in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district last week was shot dead on the night of 2 July in an encounter in Srinagar, the police said.
The terrorist, named Zahid Dass, managed to escape on Tuesday after the CRPF had him surrounded in Anantnag. As per the police, he was a "terrorist of the JKIS (Islamic State) outfit".
As per an NDTV report, troops of the Special Operations Group and the CRPF launched an operation yesterday night in the Malbagh area of Srinagar. A CRPF jawan was also killed during the operation.
Earlier, the two other terrorists who were involved in the attack on the CRPF were killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday, 30 June. The encounter took place at Waghama area of Anantnag.
The six-year-old child who had been killed in the encounter was sleeping in a parked car in the area when he was shot during the terror attack on 26 June.
"Terrorists came on a motorcycle and opened fire. We have identified the attacker. He is a local terrorist of Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir. He fired from a pistol, killing the CRPF jawan and a six-year-old child," Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, had reportedly said of the incident earlier.
As per the report, 48 terrorists have been killed in separate encounters last month.
