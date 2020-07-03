Terrorist Who Killed CRPF Jawan & 6-Yr-Old Shot Dead In Srinagar

A terrorist who had killed a CPRF jawan and six-year-old boy in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district last week was shot dead on the night of 2 July in an encounter in Srinagar, the police said.

The terrorist, named Zahid Dass, managed to escape on Tuesday after the CRPF had him surrounded in Anantnag. As per the police, he was a "terrorist of the JKIS (Islamic State) outfit".

As per an NDTV report, troops of the Special Operations Group and the CRPF launched an operation yesterday night in the Malbagh area of Srinagar. A CRPF jawan was also killed during the operation.