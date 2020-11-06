Terrorist Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Pulwama

Earlier, the police had said that two persons were injured after the terrorists fired indiscriminately.

One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between the terrorists and the security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Friday, 6 November.

The encounter started on Thursday night after a Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) was launched in Pulwama's Pampore area by the security forces.

Additional police parties have reached the spot and searches were going on in the area.

"One unidentified terrorist has been killed in Pampore encounter. Operation is going on," police said.

