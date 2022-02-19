Terrorist Killed in Encounter by Security Forces in J&K's Shopian
The police said that a search was underway at the encounter site near the Chermarg Zainapora area.
At least one terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on the morning of Saturday, 19 February.
The police said that a search was underway at the encounter site near the Chermarg Zainapora area.
The J&K Police, in a tweet this morning, informed about the encounter.
"#Encounter had started at Chermarg, Zainapora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the post read.
Security forces and J&K Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation following specific inputs over the presence of terrorists in the area.
As security forces closed in on the terrorists, they met with heavy gunfire, which was followed by retaliatory fire from the forces, killing at least one terrorist.
(With inputs from IANS.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.