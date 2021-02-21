10th Round of India-China Military Talks End After 16-Hour Meet

The tenth round of disengagement talks between India and China, which started at 10 am on Saturday, 20 February, lasted for around 16 hours. According to a report by NDTV, disengagement in Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra remained on the agenda.

The talks come as both the countries completed the disengagement process on both the banks of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh on Friday, 19 February.

The discussions were held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC (Line of Actual Control) – the de-facto India-China border – near Chushul on the South Bank of Pangong, the report stated.