Telangana Woman Rides 1,400 Km to Fetch Son Stranded in Lockdown
A 48-year-old woman in Telangana rode nearly 1,400 km on a scooter over three days to bring home his son stuck in Nellore in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.
Razia Begum set out on the arduous journey on Monday morning armed with local police permission, rode solo to Nellore and returned with her younger son on Wednesday evening, showing an endurance level even seasoned rallyists would find hard to match.
Begum is a government school headmistress from Bodhan town in Nizamabad district, about 200 kms from Hyderabad. She lost her husband 15 years ago and had been living with her two sons, an engineering graduate, and 19-year old Nizamuddin, aspiring to join MBBS.
He had gone to Rahamatabad in Nellore district on March 12 to drop his friend and stayed back there. Meanwhile, the lockdown was announced following the coronavirus outbreak and he could not return. Begum told PTI she was anguished to hear from her son that he was desperate to join the family and decided to fetch him back herself.
The woman did not send her elder son as she thought police might mistake him for a joy rider and detain him. After initially considering taking a car, she discarded the idea and chose her two-wheeler.
She left for home town on the same day along with her son and reached Bodhan on Wednesday evening, Razia said. She had packed 'rotis' to keep her from hunger pangs and rode on, making stops at fuel stations and quenching her thirst at certain points all along the way. Nizamuddin has completed his intermediate and has undergone coaching for the MBBS entrance exam.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)