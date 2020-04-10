Telangana Woman Rides 1,400 Km to Fetch Son Stranded in Lockdown

Begum is a government school headmistress from Bodhan town in Nizamabad district, about 200 kms from Hyderabad. She lost her husband 15 years ago and had been living with her two sons, an engineering graduate, and 19-year old Nizamuddin, aspiring to join MBBS.

He had gone to Rahamatabad in Nellore district on March 12 to drop his friend and stayed back there. Meanwhile, the lockdown was announced following the coronavirus outbreak and he could not return. Begum told PTI she was anguished to hear from her son that he was desperate to join the family and decided to fetch him back herself.

The woman did not send her elder son as she thought police might mistake him for a joy rider and detain him. After initially considering taking a car, she discarded the idea and chose her two-wheeler.