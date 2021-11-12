Tribal 'Picked Up' After Theft Plaint in Telangana, Alleges Torture in Custody

The Athmakur(S) police allegedly thrashed a 25-year-old tribal farmer in custody in Telangana's Suryapet district till he lost consciousness on Wednesday, 10 November, The New Indian Express reported.

The man, identified as one Veerashekar and hailing from Ramoji Tanda was arrested after a theft in Eluru village a few days ago.

As per reports, the Athmakur police had picked up Veerashekar on the suspicion that he was involved in stealing agricultural motors from fields in the area.