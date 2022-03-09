Telangana to Fill Over 80k Job Vacancies, 11k Contract Workers to be Regularised

Hereafter, there will be no contract appointments system in the state, he said amid thumping of desks by the legislators.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said as a result of these recruitments, there will be an additional financial implication of Rs 7,000 crore per annum. Nevertheless, the government has taken this decision to go ahead with the recruitments, he said.

He also announced that the upper age limit would be relaxed for recruitments by 10 years. Upper age limit for candidates belonging to Other Caste (OCs) will now be 44 years. For Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Backward Classes (BCs), the new upper age limit will be 49 years. The same will be 54 years for differently-abled.