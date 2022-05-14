As Amit Shah Visits Telangana, KCR's Daughter Kavitha Accuses BJP of 'Hypocrisy'
TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha demanded answers for the skyrocketing inflation and rise in fuel prices.
Posing a series of questions to Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a day-long visit to Hyderabad, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha asked him why the country was witnessing "maximum communal riots under BJP."
She demanded that he give answers to the public over the skyrocketing inflation, record-breaking unemployment, and rise in fuel prices in the country.
She asked the Union Minister to explain to the people of Telangana why the Modi government had failed to set up central universities, like IIT and IIM, in the state in the past eight years of its rule.
Kavitha also accused the centre of "hypocrisy" by granting national project status to irrigation projects in BJP-ruled Karnataka but denying the same to irrigation projects in Telangana.
"Amit Shah ji , Isn't it the sheer hypocrisy of the Union Govt. to accord the National project status to Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka, Ken Betwa river linking project & denying the same for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme & #KaleshwaramProject of Telangana?" her tweet read.
Telangana Minister KTR Has a 'Question Paper' for Amit Shah
Kavitha's tweets come hours after her brother and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao slammed the BJP leader for the "injustice" being done to the southern state by the saffron party.
He questioned Shah over pending central grants to Telangana, the skyrocketing "inflation, record-breaking unemployment in the country," as well as high fuel prices.
KTR posted 27 questions to the BJP leader on the "discriminatory & vindictive attitude of the Union government" towards Telangana. He dared Shah to answer them during his speech at the public meeting in Maheshwaram on Saturday.
"We will fight for the rights of the people of Telangana and demand our rightful share under the AP Reorganization Act," he said.
He questioned the BJP over the pending promise made by late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj on giving the national status to an irrigation project in the state, lack of fund allocation as stipulated in the constitution, hurdles in paddy production, and unavailability of central educational institution/medical college in Telangana.
"Telangana has been the top investment destination for global firms. Yet, it is not being given any industrial incentive. Why? Do you have an answer," he asked.
